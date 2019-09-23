JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

EC a puppet of Govt: Karnataka Congress'leader

Northern Northern Army Commander, J-K Governor discuss security situation
Business Standard

Will join protest march to headquarters of Eastern Railway on Oct 18: Mamata Banerjee

ANI  |  General News 

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she will take part in a protest march on October 18 against the Centre's alleged move on disinvestment in the railways.

"I will join a protest march on October 18 from Sealdah railway station to Fairlie place, which is the headquarters of Eastern Railway," Banerjee said at an event organised by the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) here.

The Chief Minister also said she will participate in a protest outside the Coal India office against the Centre's move to disinvest in the coal sector.

"On September 27, TMC will protest in front of Coal India (office) against the central government's decision on 100 per cent disinvestment in the coal sector," Banerjee said.

During the course of her speech, she asked Lok Sabha MP from TMC Sudip Bandyopadhyay to seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for holding talks.

She also asked her other MPs to seek permission for a sit-in protest to be held in New Delhi on a later date.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 18:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU