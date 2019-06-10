Situation 'under control', claims WB govt in letter to MHA

government has written a letter to Union stating that the law and order situation was "under control" in the state.

Chief Secretary has informed the ministry that "firm and appropriate actions" were initiated in case of a few "stray post-poll clashes" in the state.

In the letter, De has claimed that the clashes were perpetrated by "some anti-social elements".

"...while there have been a few stray post-poll clashes in the state perpetrated by some anti-social elements, the have been taking firm and appropriate actions in all such cases without any delay," the letter dated June 9 reads.

"The situation is under control and it may not be construed under any circumstance to be a failure on the part of of the state to maintain the rule of law and impute confidence among the people," it continued.

Mamata Banerjee-led government's statement came after Union issued an advisory to the expressing "deep concern" over the death of people in a post-poll clash that ensued between BJP and TMC workers.

In the advisory to the state government, MHA has stated: "'It is strongly advised to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity. It is also requested to take strict action against officials found delinquent in the discharge of their duty."

The clash between the two factions was triggered by the removal of BJP's flag in constituency of North 24 Parganas on Saturday.

has alleged that four workers of his party were shot dead by the members of TMC.

State's ruling party, on the other hand, has alleged that a member of their party has also died in the clashes.

has sought a report from the on the incidents of violence, said sources.

