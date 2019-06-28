Sleep duration, variation impact weight loss

If you are trying to lose weight then watch your sleep pattern. Short sleep duration and a high sleep variability blunt weight loss, finds a study.

The study was published in the 'International Journal of Obesity'.

The researchers from the Human Nutrition Unit of the Rovira i Virgili University, in conjunction with other research groups involved in the Predimed-Plus study, assessed the changes in weight and adiposity, body fat, of the 1,986 individuals who took part in the study for a whole year, all of whom presented overweight, obesity and the metabolic syndrome.

The patients followed an intensive intervention programme in terms of a lifestyle designed for weight loss. It was based on a low-calorie Mediterranean diet, physical activity, and behaviour therapy.

The researchers observed that the individuals with highly variable sleep patterns, who did not sleep the same number of hours every night at the beginning of the study lost less weight after a follow-up period of 12 months.

What is more, a high sleep variability and sleeping little, less than six hours, a day was associated with a lower decrease in body mass index and waist circumference.

The results revealed that adopting measures to achieve an appropriate sleep pattern may have an impact on maintaining the correct weight and preventing other metabolic disorders associated with excess body fat.

The study was led by Christopher Papandreou, principal investigator of the Human Nutrition Unit of the URV's Department of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, and Jordi Salas-Salvado, head of the Unit, director of clinical nutrition of the Internal Medicine Service of the University Hospital Sant Joan in Reus and principal investigator of CIBERobn.

