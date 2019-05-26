Smith makes his way through 'white noise' to score century

Even after coming back to the team from a year-long ban, batsman did not receive the same welcome from the crowd as he got from his team-mates at The Rose Bowl. However, Smith expressed that he focuses on playing rather than giving attention to the "white noise".

"It doesn't bother me, it's just doing my job and I know that I've got the support of my team-mates up on the balcony and that's the most important thing. If I can make them proud out in the middle and make Australians proud as much as I can well, that's my job. I just blank it out. They call it white noise. When I am out there I pay no attention to the crowd and just move on with playing the game," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Smith as saying.

Smith played an impeccable knock of 116 runs which helped his side to register a 12-run victory over the hosts in warm-up match on Saturday. Despite the crowd being vocal during his inning, Smith stated that he did not receive any similar treatment from the general public since arriving in England.

"No, it's been really good I haven't copped any which is really nice. I guess everyone is entitled their opinion and how they want to treat people, but it is water of a duck's back. I'll just do my own thing and just keep working hard to play hard," he said.

Along with Smith, was also handed a year-long ban for their involvement in ball tampering scandal. After the incident, both players were subjected to immense criticism. After serving their bans, now both the players are ready to represent their country in the quadrennial tournament. However, bowler feels that it was expected that such things will happen.

"Obviously you always feel for them but it's part of the game isn't it? We were expecting it. I don't think it's just Steve and David. I think when you're in a team environment away from home and away from your loved ones and family etcetera, I think the word 'care' doesn't get thrown around enough," said Lyon.

"I think if you can actually care about your team-mates and staff members, I think it's very important. At the end of the day we're humans. Like, we all want to be loved but it just doesn't happen like that some days so it's just all about hanging tough together. We know that the crowds are going to be ruthless over here," he added.

managed to beat the team which is going into the tournament with the favourites tag on their shoulder and now Australia will face in their second warm-up match on May 27.

