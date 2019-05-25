Ferran Corominas extends his stay with FC Goa

(ISL) franchise FC Goa, on Saturday, announced that has extended his stay with the club for one more year.

The forward helped the club to its most successful season in 2018-19 as he led the line for Goa, the club that finished runners-up in the ISL before clinching the Super Cup, the club's first piece of silverware.

The 34 goals in two seasons helped Corominas become the highest-ever goal-scorer in ISL history whilst winning the Golden Boot in each of the past two seasons. He was also awarded the of the Tournament in last season's ISL as well as the Super Cup.

"I'm happy to come back to and it's what I've wanted since the end of last season. I've always said that my first option was to continue playing here. I love the place, the Goan people and the infrastructure we've. It's true that I've had offers from a number of teams, but the most important thing is to be happy and in Goa, my family and I are happy," Corominas said in a statement.

"The goal for the coming season is clear. After a wonderful campaign last time around, the only thing that remains to be achieved is to be the champions of ISL. I don't have any personal goal. Winning a title as a team is the best there is and that's the thing that will drive me," he added.

Speaking on Corominas' extension, stated, "What can I say about Coro (Corominas) that you are not already aware of? He is simply the best."

"In my opinion, he is the best forward ever to step foot on Indian soil, period. Getting him back was a big priority for us. Now our team is complete and I just can't wait for the season to begin," Tandon added.

