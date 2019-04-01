SP patriarch Mulayam Singh files nomination from Mainpuri

(SP) founder filed his nomination from constituency for the ensuing election on Monday.

is considered a safe seat by the

In 2014 elections, Mulayam had contested from two seats -- Azamgarh and However, he later gave up Mainpuri seat which was subsequently successfully contested by party candidate

Mulayam's and several other party leaders were seen accompanying the party patriarch. However, Mulayam's younger brother was inconspicuous at the event.

"My adversaries would be there. Hence, I cannot go there," Shivpal had said on Sunday when asked if he would attend the nomination paper filing of Mulayam.

Seven-phase Lok Sabha polls are set to begin on April 11 and will go on till May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. In Uttar Pradesh, where 80 seats are at stake, polling will be held during all seven phases.

