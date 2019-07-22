Speaker will take call on confidence motion: Siddaramaiah

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Monday said that while it is up to the Assembly Speaker to take a call on a confidence motion they have also filed a petition in the Supreme Court.

"The Speaker will take a call on a confidence motion. We have already said that we will prove the confidence in Vidhana Soudha. The case is pending in Supreme Court. We have also filed the petition, most probably tomorrow Supreme Court will hear our plea," he told reporters.

In an attempt to again reach out to rebel legislators, he said, "If the rebel MLAs come back then they will be with us. Rebels have said that they are not living comfortably. They could have stayed back here itself."

The Congress-JDS government fell into a minority earlier this month following the resignation of several dissident MLAs. Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition including thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned.

