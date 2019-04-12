SpiceJet to induct 16 Boeing 737-800 NGs on dry lease

-
ALSO READ
No major technical issue with Boeing 787 Max 8 plane in India: DGCA
After Indonesian plane crash, DGCA asked to look at aircraft engines, other issues: Prabhu
DGCA issues addl safety instructions for B737 MAX planes; govt says safety utmost concern
Now, India grounds Boeing 737-MAX aircraft
All 737 Max 8 planes in India grounded
-
Low-cost airline SpiceJet is planning to induct 16 Boeing 737-800 NGs on dry lease and has applied to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for a no- objection certificate to import the aircraft.
The planes will join SpiceJet fleet in the next 10 days if regulatory approvals come on time, the airline said in a statement.
The airline had grounded 12 Boeing 737 MAX planes following a directive by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation after the fatal crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane in which 157 people were killed.
New inductions of aircraft will enable the budget carrier to expand international and domestic operations and reduce cancellations.
"This is the first lot of Boeing 737-800 NGs that we are inducting in our fleet," said SpiceJet's Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said. "The sudden reduction of aviation capacity has created a challenging environment in the sector."
"SpiceJet is committed to working closely with government authorities to augment capacity and minimise passenger inconvenience," Singh added.
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU