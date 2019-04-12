SpiceJet to induct 16 Boeing 737-800 NGs on dry lease

Low-cost is planning to induct 16 737-800 NGs on dry lease and has applied to the of Civil (DGCA) for a no- objection certificate to import the aircraft.

The planes will join fleet in the next 10 days if regulatory approvals come on time, the said in a statement.

The had grounded 12 737 MAX planes following a directive by the of Civil after the fatal crash of an Ethiopian plane in which 157 people were killed.

New inductions of aircraft will enable the to expand international and domestic operations and reduce cancellations.

"This is the first lot of 737-800 NGs that we are inducting in our fleet," said SpiceJet's said. "The sudden reduction of capacity has created a challenging environment in the sector."

" is committed to working closely with government authorities to augment capacity and minimise passenger inconvenience," Singh added.

