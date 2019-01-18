Sri Lanka Cricket elections postponed to Feb 21

elections have been postponed by two weeks and will now be held on February 21. Earlier, the scheduled date for election was February 7.

The change in the schedule was made due to a technical error in the Sinhala to English translation of the Gazette which authorises Sri Lanka's to appoint an advisory committee to hear appeals related to elections.

In the original Gazette, it was stated that a retired would But in the English translation of the Gazette, the word "retired" was missing which led to the postponement of the elections.

"It is because we had to correct the Gazette, it was a legal issue. I couldn't appoint a sitting The Gazette was done by the previous minister, and according to the Attorney General's advice we had to change it and give ample time for the new appeal committee to make their considerations," ESPNcricinfo quoted Harin Fernando, as saying.

elections were postponed indefinitely since May 31, 2018, after a court of appeal found that the had been defied. Afterwards, The International Council (ICC) had set a deadline of February 9 for elections to be held.

Fernando informed that the details of the development have been shared with the ICC.

