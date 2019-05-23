Sunny Leone trends after TV anchor confuses her with Sunny Deol

Deol may well be on his way to the as the BJP's member from but it was his Bollywood junior Leone who was trending as votes for the election were counted on Thursday.

A leading TV anchor slipped up during his election broadcast, mistakenly saying " Leone" instead of "Sunny Deol", much to the amusement of those on

The joke was not lost on Leone, who joined the meme-fest with her own tongue-in-cheek remark.

"Leading by How many votes?" she tweeted with a wink emoji.

As people sat huddled in front of their TV sets or glued to their phones to get minute-by-minute updates on the elections, many found lots to laugh about in this comedy of errors.

"Arnab: ' ..sorry is leading from Gurdaspur'. Modi ke ishq mein devdas ban gya hai ye pagla," wrote another user, referencing the lovelorn alcoholic from the Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay classic novel made and remade into films several times over the decades.

"OMG is leading from Gurdaspur," another wrote on the microblogging site.

Some called it the "highlight" of the day while others described the anchor as the best entertainer.

"Today's Election excitement level is Arnab Goswami has now become the Number 1 Entertainer. Congratulations to Republic (sic)," wrote one user.

Deol, who make his political debut as the BJP's candidate from Gurdaspur, is leading with 2,80,623 seats while his closest rival, of the Congress, is lagging behind with 2,29,916 seats, according to trends.

