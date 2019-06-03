With over 8000 rare artifacts, Odisha hobbyist dreams of establishing museum

With a passion for collecting rare and historical relics and artefacts, 40-year-old Satya has over the last two decades gathered priceless items that range from musical instruments to coins that date back to the era.

With over 8,000 items in his collection now, the and hobbyist dreams of establishing a museum in Western Odisha.

A resident of Bargarh, Mohanty says he has been collecting for over 23 years now.

He has divided his collection of rare antique items into 14 sections. It includes gold coins, he claims are from the Ganga dynasty, coins from and Kushana dynasty as well as from the period of Raziya Sultan and those issued by kingdoms in and He has a total collection of more than 1000 coins.

Apart from coins, he says he has in his possession items that to Buddhist and Jurassic era.

Over 100 fossils, rare seashells, rare musical instruments, arms and weapons, ornaments of tribal people, over 350 rocks and minerals are part of his collection.

Mohanty also maintains a treasure trove of over 2,000 types of postage stamps, old envelopes, letters, palm leaf manuscripts and around 800 types of among other things.

The says he spends half of his total earnings into collecting.

"I will establish a museum in western Odisha in the near future on my own which will help the young generation to know about the rich history and culture of India," he said.

Mohanty holds two Book of Records, for having the largest collection of seashells and for the largest collection of Indian symbolic coins.

Many educational institutions in western Odisha have invited him to put up a display of his collection for their students.

