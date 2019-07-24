Teachers in Gilgit-Baltistan protest to demand regularisation of jobs

Teachers in Gilgit Baltistan are angry as the promises of regularisation of their posts have not been fulfilled.

After years of demands, the government had created 750 posts for regularisation last year. However, the announcement has not materialised even after seventeen months.

"1,464 teachers have been imparting fundamental to 58,000 students in 375 buildings of Gilgit Baltistan since 1994. They are not paid adequate salaries. This year, we haven't received a salary for seven months. We receive just Rs 8,000 in the name of the salaries," said Sajjad Hussain, the Secretary of the Teacher's Association in Gilgit Baltistan.

Teachers in Gilgit Baltistan are not just paid poorly, they are also asked to teach as per the interests and instructions of Islamabad.

Islamabad has time again made such announcements to please the people. However, it has made U-turns, when it comes to fulfilling those promises. The tactic of delay is another way by which it has been cheating the people of the region.

"If we talk about the regularisation, the Chief Minister of the region, Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman had created vacancies for us and we are thankful to him for that. But this is getting delayed. This delay has caused a lot of problems to us and we are worried these posts might get lapsed as the assembly will dissolve in one year," Sajjad added.

The Chief Minister in Gilgit Baltistan is a mere titular position and has no real authority in taking calls.

Disgruntled teachers, however, say that they will take to the streets if the decisions are not expedited and teachers are not regularised.

"750 posts were created in February last year but that has not materialised till today. We are upset; we have been regularly holding meetings. They had a deadline of July 15, but nothing worked out even on the said date. No, we have no option but to take to the streets. Everything has a limit," a teacher said during a protest.

For years, the region of Gilgit Baltistan has been accorded a novercal treatment. Its citizens have been discriminated on every front -- be it the distribution of resources, facilities or even employment.

The people have developed a sense of anger against the occupiers. They carry out protests which have gathered a lot of momentum in recent times.

