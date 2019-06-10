techARC launches digital programme '10 years of smart phone for All'

techARC, a start-up analytics, research and consulting services firm, has announced the launch of an exclusive mega digital programme '10 years of for all', a series of webinars and activities to highlight important events of the last 10 years in the industry, with an aim to set up a platform to shape the next decade.

Through techFLIX, a tech knowledge on demand service (webinar), techARC will hold an exclusive bi-monthly series on smartphones, with the first episode premiering on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 3 pm IST. The topic of the episode is ' of the Future'. The series is exclusively sponsored by techARC will also be conducting podcasts and interviews along with releasing detailed essays, flipbooks and info-graphics on important milestones of the ecosystem.

" has been among early markets to experience in all of its avatars. However, the real journey picked up after the first Smartphone was introduced in June 2009. Today, the Smartphone has become the most essential and immersed several gadgets which would be on our desks. Through this event, we aim to storify the first decade of in as well as enable a thought leadership platform for to achieve 1 billion Smartphone users in the next 5-8 years. The programme will create a digital repository of information, insights and stories about the journey so far. We welcome every connected to the Smartphone industry to be part of this event and share their expertise", said Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Chief Analyst, techARC.

The programme is expected to generate a minimum of 6 million views through year-long engagement across various content elements.

Some of the key themes of the event are:

2G to 4G smartphones in India. From voice to data orientation

Selling of smartphones - online to offline to omnichannel

Manufacturing of smartphones in India

Evolution of major components - Chipset, Display, Battery, OS, etc

Smartphone - the hub of commerce, social, sharing economy

Watershed moments in Indian Smartphone industry

The programme is supported by India Forum, Gizmore India and Kommune Brand Communications pvt Ltd

