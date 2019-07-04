K'taka: Class 10 girl commits suicide in school

A girl studying in class 10 allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in a classroom of her school here on Wednesday, police said.

Soon after receiving the information from the school authorities, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the girl to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The reason for suicide is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

A case has been registered at Shanti Grama police station and an investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)