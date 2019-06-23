Telangana: Man climbs electric pole after police calls him for investigation

-
In a peculiar but life-threatening act, a man from Telangana climbed an electric pole after the police brought him to Hyderabad's Bachupally area to investigate him pertaining to a case of a missing woman, said Jagdeesh, Circle Inspector, Bachupally on Sunday.
The man threatened to commit suicide while hanging from the extra high tension pole. The police managed to deal with the issue and brought him down.
The man was later handed over to the Andhra Pradesh police.
