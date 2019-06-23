JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

4 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter: J-K Police
Business Standard

Telangana: Man climbs electric pole after police calls him for investigation

ANI  |  General News 

In a peculiar but life-threatening act, a man from Telangana climbed an electric pole after the police brought him to Hyderabad's Bachupally area to investigate him pertaining to a case of a missing woman, said Jagdeesh, Circle Inspector, Bachupally on Sunday.

The man threatened to commit suicide while hanging from the extra high tension pole. The police managed to deal with the issue and brought him down.

The man was later handed over to the Andhra Pradesh police.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 11:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU