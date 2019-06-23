Telangana: Man climbs electric pole after police calls him for investigation

In a peculiar but life-threatening act, a man from Telangana climbed an electric pole after the police brought him to Hyderabad's area to investigate him pertaining to a case of a missing woman, said Jagdeesh, Circle Inspector, on Sunday.

The man threatened to commit suicide while hanging from the extra high tension pole. The police managed to deal with the issue and brought him down.

The man was later handed over to the police.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)