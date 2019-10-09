Former AP minister husband booked for obstructing public servants' duty

-
Cyberabad Police have booked former Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya's husband Bhargav Ramudu for allegedly obstructing public servants’ duty.
According to the police, Ramudu managed to escape when the police came to arrest him and a case has been registered against him under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
"On October 7, we had received a complaint from Allagadda Sub-Inspector, Kurnool District, stating that they came to Nanakramguda area which comes under Gachibowli police station limits of Cyberabad Commissionerate, to arrest Ramudu. However, he managed to escape the spot after he noticed the police personnel,” said Cyberabad police in a statement.
Police is further investigating the case and teams have been deployed to nab Ramudu.
