There is no political crisis in Karnataka, BJP behind such things: KJ George

Cabinet K J George asserted that there is no political crisis in and BJP is creating an atmosphere in the wake of upcoming elections.

"I don't see any political crisis in Karnataka, only BJP is creating an atmosphere keeping in view the upcoming elections," said KJ George.

He also said that there is no need to protect the MLA's from BJP as the is strong enough to protect its own MLAs.

"There is no need of protecting, is strong and they will protect themselves," he said.

Earlier in the day, after two Independent MLAs withdrew their support to the JD(S)-Congress government headed by H D Kumaraswamy in Karnataka, the Chief said that he is totally relaxed as withdrawal of the two will not affect his government.

"If 2 MLAs withdraw their support, what will be the numbers? I'm totally relaxed. I know my strength," he told reporters in Bengaluru when asked to comment on Tuesday's development.

Two Independent MLAs H Nagesh and R Shankar on Tuesday withdrew support to the JD(S)-Congress government headed by H D Kumaraswamy in

In the 224-member Assembly, JD(S) has 37 MLAs and its coalition partner has 80. It has support of some in the House where the majority figure is 113.

Nagesh and Shankar wrote separate letters to the conveying their decision to withdraw support to the government.

