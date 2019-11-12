Following twin drownings, Goa CM announces crackdown on drinking on beaches

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said there will be a crackdown on the drinking of alcohol on beaches after two tourists, who were in an inebriated condition, drowned in Morjim beach.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister asserted, "From now onwards, there will be enforcement of the law to prevent people from drinking on beaches. Additional police forces have been pressed into beach safety duties to prevent a repeat of such incidents."

This comes after police in had registered a case of 'unnatural death' after two male tourists drowned at Ashwem-Morjim beach in on Saturday.

"A case of unnatural death has been registered after two male tourists from Belgaum drowned at Ashwem-Morjim beach in North Goa," Pernem Police Inspector, Sandesh Chodankar, had told ANI over the phone.

The two deceased were identified as Aditya Magadum (26) and Abhijeet Magadum (33), residents of Belgaum district in Karnataka.

Chodankar said that another person, who was drowning in the beach, was saved by lifeguards. However, he received injuries during rescue operations.

On January 31, the Goa Assembly amended the state tourism law and made cooking and drinking alcohol in public places, including beaches and breaking of glass bottles in public, a criminal offence with fines of Rs 2,000.

According to an amendment to the Goa Tourist Places (Protection and Maintenance) Act, 2001, individual offenders will be from now onwards fined Rs. 2,000 for offences and if the offences are committed by more than one person, the group will have to pay Rs. 10,000.