This guy is a compulsive liar: OSD to Goa CM on Rahul Gandhi

is a "compulsive liar," Prasanna Karthik, OSD to Chief Minister, said on Wednesday while commenting on the President's claim that had denied any involvement in finalisation of the fighter deal.

Gandhi met ailing Parrikar here on Tuesday to "wish him a speedy recovery".

Hours later, he said at a party workers' meeting in Kerala, "Friends, the ex-defence clearly stated that he has nothing to do with the new deal that was orchestrated by Mr to benefit (industrialist) "

The Chief Minister's OSD slammed Gandhi for making such a claim, terming it as "disgusting".

"This guy is a compulsive liar. He came saying he wants to convey his and his mother's wishes for a speedy recovery. CM met him out of decency. Now he shamelessly lies about him - a person who is fighting without compromising on his commitments to his people. Disgusting," Karthik tweeted.

Parrikar, a senior BJP leader, is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, and since February 2018.

Significantly, paid a visit to Parrikar, a day after demanding action against him for allegedly being in possession of files related to the fighter deal.

"30 days since the Audio Tapes on were released. No FIR or enquiry ordered. No action against the either! It's obvious that the tapes are authentic & that CM, Parrikar, is in possession of explosive RAFALE secrets, that give him power over the PM," Gandhi tweeted on Monday.

Interestingly, senior had said yesterday that the meeting between Gandhi and Parrikar lasted five minutes and the issue of 'Rafale audio tapes' was not discussed.

The party, earlier this month, had released an audio clip claiming that Parrikar possessed all files related to the deal.

Congress had claimed that the audio clip had the voice of Goa Health speaking to another person about the deal.

According to the Congress claim, Rane, in the audio, said Parrikar, who was the when the Rafale deal was signed in 2016 between and France, had "all files related to the deal in his bedroom."

Later, Rane hit back at the Congress, asserting that the audio tape was doctored and Parrikar made no mention about Rafale deal and its documents.

"The audio tape is doctored. Congress has stooped to such a low level to doctor a tape to create miscommunication between the Cabinet and Parrikar has never made any reference to Rafale or any documents. I have asked him for a criminal investigation into the matter," Rane had told reporters.

