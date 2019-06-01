Man, his live-in partner held for allegedly murdering 4-yr-old

New [India], June 1 (ANI): Police have arrested a man and his live-in partner for brutally murdering her own four-year-old son whom she shared with her estranged husband. They later destructed the evidence, police said.

Both the accused, identified as (22) and Ravikar (21) were staying together in Uttam Nagar.

is already married and the boy was with her first husband. She left her husband and started living with Ravikar since January 2018. According to district police, the child died on April 23.

Both the accused told neighbours that the child fell down from the stairs three days back and later died on April 23. After murdering the child, they buried the body in Wazirabad and fled from their rented accommodation. Suspicion rose when Komal's father called the neighbours and said that his daughter informed him that the child died due to an accident.

Sharing information about the case, DCP Dwarka, Anto Alphonse said, "A neighbour had called the police and informed us about this. He suspected a foul play. After this, the police started the investigation. Since the accused were absconding, police got permission from SDM to dig out the buried body on May 2. Following all procedures, police dug out the body on May 7. Few body parts were missing."

The post-mortem of the body was conducted at The report is yet to come.

Meanwhile, and Ravikar returned to their rented house. At that time, the same neighbour called the police and informed about them. Later the police reached the spot and arrested the couple subsequently.

During the interrogation, Ravikar confessed to his crime. He revealed that he did not like the child as he was from Komal's husband. On April 23, he smashed the child's on the wall and then killed him by strangulating. After the child died, both and cooked up the story, got the sympathy of neighbours and took the body for last rites.

After this confession, police registered a case on May 31 under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. According to police, the investigation is on and the exact role of is being ascertained as to whether she was also involved in the murder or only destructed the evidence and hid the whole matter.

