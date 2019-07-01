Tough law should be brought to tackle mob lynching: Cong MLA in Maharashtra

Congress MLA Arif Naseem Khan on Monday demanded in Maharashtra Assembly a stringent law against mob lynching.

"Looking at the recent incidents from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, we (Congress) demand that to check such incidents in Maharashtra, the state Government must make a law against mob lynching. Those who are found to be involved in mob lynching should be sent to 10 years in jail with penalties," he said.

"Since last 4 to 5 years it has been observed that society is being divided," he added.

The recent incident of lynching of a Muslim youth, Tabrez Ansari, in Jharkhand has attracted attention over such violence in the country.

Tabrez Ansari was attacked by a mob in Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on the suspicion of theft on June 18. He was beaten up mercilessly for hours before being handed over to the police. He succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital on June 22. Tabrez's family has alleged that the attack was communal and that he was made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

