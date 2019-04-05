Tough sanctions won't convince N Korea to give up nukes: S Korea's negotiator

South Korea's on Thursday asserted that strong and tough sanctions imposed on will not cajole the communist nation to give up its nuclear weapons and to believe in the same would be an "illusion".

"Sanctions are a means to deter from making bad decisions, but sanctions themselves cannot fundamentally resolve our problem," Lee, who is the for peace and security affairs, said at a conference here.

" persisted in its nuclear development through decades of sanctions and pressure. To believe that stronger sanctions and more pressure would make North Korea suddenly give up its entire nuclear program is an illusion," quoted the top South Korean as saying.

Lee's remarks assume significance ahead of the meeting between South Korean Moon Jae-in and US slated to be held on April 11 in

It would also be the first meeting between the two leaders since the summit in February between Trump and North Korean leader ended in a stalemate without any agreement, owing to Pyongyang's demand for sanctions relief in exchange of the tasks done for denuclearisation so far.

Despite the collapse of the summit, Lee expressed optimism that "considerable progress had been made" and both the US and North Korea had cleared down some differences on certain issues "almost to the point of reaching an agreement".

Lee underlined that a top-down approach "armed with political determination" and "meaningful working-level interaction" was the only possible and feasible way to break the current deadlock between the two over denuclearisation.

However, he cleared his stance that more "substantive" working-level discussions were needed to narrow down further differences.

"Some argue that the summit concluding without an agreement demonstrates the limits of the top-down approach, but looking back at what we have done in the past year, it is clear that the top-down approach is still very valid and the limitations do not outweigh the merits," Lee said.

"When the dialogue resumes, the substantive early harvest is of utmost importance," he added.

On Tuesday, Trump said that his meeting with Kim ended abruptly without reaching an agreement as was not "ready for a deal". "We had a walk. He wasn't ready for a deal. That's ok. Because we get along great," he said while addressing the

Despite the breakdown of the summit, Trump had maintained that the relationship with North Korea continued to be "good".

Last month, Trump had removed additional "large-scale" sanctions on North Korea in a bid to keep denuclearisation talks with the elusive state on track.

