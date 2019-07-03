Travel document issued for early return of Punjabi youth from Malaysia: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that emergency travel document has been issued to Punjabi youth -- Harbans Singh - for his expeditious return to India from Malaysia.

"An emergency travel document has been issued by our High Commission for his expeditious return," External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said.

He also said that the Indian High Commission in Malaysia was in touch with Singh, who is in a detention camp for repatriation.

"Our High Commission in Malaysia is in regular touch with Harbans Singh, who was detained by the police on May 13 for visa violations and was released on June 19. He is currently in a detention camp for repatriation," he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had on Tuesday written to the External Affairs Minister, seeking the Centre's intervention for the release of Singh.

The Punjab CM had drawn Jaishankar's attention to the case of the youth, a resident of Gumti Kalan village in Bathinda district.

Harbans had gone to Malaysia in August 2018 on a tourist visa, where he was taken to the custody on grounds unknown to his family.

"Harbans' family has disclosed that he had gone to Malaysia in August 2018 on a tourist visa. However, the family is unaware as to on what grounds the Malaysian police has taken him in custody. It is informed that the citizen of India," the letter had read.

A copy of the youth's Aadhaar card, an abstract of the electoral roll and his photograph were enclosed with the letter as proof of his Indian citizenship.

