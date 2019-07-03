I'm responsible for 2019 loss: Rahul explains why he stepped down as Cong chief

Taking responsibility of the Congress' drubbing in the 2019 polls, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he has quit as the party chief stressing that "accountability is critical for the future growth" of the organisation.

The 49-year old politician also stated that he has empowered the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to choose his successor.

"As President of the Congress Party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election. Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress President," he said in a statement released on his Twitter handle.

While assuring "full support" to the process of electing a new party president, Gandhi highlighted that "it would not be correct" for him to select that person.

"Immediately after resigning, I suggested to my colleagues in the Congress Working Committee that the way forward would be to entrust a group of people with the task of beginning the search for a new President. I have empowered them to do so and committed my full support to this process and a smooth transition," he said.

The statement further read, "Many of my colleagues suggested that I nominate the next Congress President. While it is important for someone new to lead our party, it would not be correct for me to select that person."

The Nehru-Gandhi scion said that it would be "unjust" to blame others for the party's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

"Rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019. It would be unjust to hold others accountable but ignore my own responsibility as President of the party," said Rahul.

The Wayanad lawmaker said that Congress is a party with a profound history and heritage, that he deeply respects.

In the aftermath of loss in parliamentary elections, Rahul had resigned as the Congress president. However, the CWC had refused to accept his decision while authorising him to carry structural and organisational changes in the party.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)