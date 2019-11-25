Maharashtra govt formed at night, will cease to be at night: NCP's Jayant Patil

Training guns at the newly-formed BJP-led government in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil on Monday said that the government which was formed at night will cease to be at night as well.

"A government that was formed at night, will cease to be at night. Only the Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) and Deputy Chief Minister (Ajit Pawar) are there in the government, so they are meeting each other. They will divide all the portfolios among themselves," Patil said.

Several leaders, including Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal from NCP and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde visited the NCP MLAs who are staying at Hyatt hotel here.

"We will form a strong and stable government in the state. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackerey have spoken to the MLAs. They told them that Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have the majority and will soon form a government which will work for the welfare of the people," Shinde said.

Retorting to Ajit Pawar's remark on "BJP-NCP alliance", Bhujbal said he was trying to create a false perception among the people regarding the government formation in the state.

"Ajit Pawar had tweeted to create a false perception among the people, so Sharad Pawar took to Twitter to clear the party's position," Bhujbal said.

This comes as MLAs of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are staying at different hotels in the city in a bid to prevent poaching by the BJP, which has formed the government in the state.

In a surprise development, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state on Saturday morning even as deliberations between NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress seemed to have reached the final stages.

