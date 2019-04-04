Amid Trump's veto threat, House passes resolution to end US military aid to Yemen war

-
The United States House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution to end military support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen. The resolution passed 247-175 in the House.
According to The Hill, this was the first time since the War Powers Act was passed in 1973 that both chambers of Congress passed a resolution using that law.
This can also be viewed as the result of a years-long effort pushed in recent months by senators' fury at Saudi Arabia over the killing of US-based dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
The bill's future now lies in the hands of US President Donald Trump who is likely to issue the second veto of his presidency for this resolution.
Following the killing of Khashoggi last year in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, the resolution for withdrawing US military forces in or "affecting" Yemen unless they are fighting al Qaeda, gained considerable momentum.
The White House had also issued a statement threatening to veto the resolution and asserting that it raises "serious constitutional concerns" and is based on an "erroneous premise."
"I hope everyone who cares about the people of Yemen understands that the legislation, in the past, did not remotely benefit them. Indeed, it will work to their detriment," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the House Foreign Affairs Committee last week.
