Cyclone Vayu: 37 mainline trains cancelled, 9 terminated: Western Railways

cancelled 37 mainline trains and short terminated nine other in view of Cyclone Vayu on Friday, taking the total number of affected trains to 174. Cyclone Vayu has changed course and moved towards Oman, according to officials.

Keeping in mind the safety and security of the passengers, cancelled 88 mainline trains and short terminated 40 other trains yesterday. While on 14th June, 47 mainline trains were terminated with partial cancellation as a precautionary measure.

Till now, a total of 174 trains have been affected in view of the precautionary measures taken by the to safeguard the interests of the passengers. Out of these 174 trains, 125 trains have been fully cancelled and 49 trains have been short terminated.

In a press release, Western Railways had said, "Various safety and security precautions are also being taken by Western Railways for train passengers of these cyclone prone areas under the jurisdiction of Western Railways i.e. Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Bhuj and Gandhidham, etc."

Cyclone Vayu lay centred over the northeast and adjoining at 3:30 am on Friday, (IMD) stated.

