U'khand: 3 dead, one missing after car fell into river

At least three people died after the car in which they were travelling fell into a river. One of the car occupants is missing.

The incident took place in Chamoli district of the state on the night of September 21.

The area Station House Officer (SHO) Mahesh Lakheda on Sunday said that a team of police was immediately rushed to the spot on receiving the information of the incident.

"We have recovered three bodies. One is still missing. The rescue operation is still under progress," he said. The Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have also reached the spot and are carrying out the rescue operation.

