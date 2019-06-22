Amid US-Iran tensions, Etihad Airways supends operations through Tehran airspace

Two-day after the US restricted its operations in Iranian-controlled airspace, on Saturday suspended operations through Iranian over the Straits of Hormuz and the Gulf of amid escalating and tensions.

The will now use alternative flight paths on a number of routes to and from until further notice, said in a statement.

The US Federal Administration on Thursday issued an emergency order prohibiting its operators from flying in an overwater area of Tehran-controlled

"The safety of our passengers and staff is the highest priority for Etihad Airways, and we are continually engaging with regulatory authorities and conducting our own risk assessments to ensure that our standards are not compromised," the statement added.

The already strained relationship was further aggravated after shot down a US military drone on Thursday.

While says that the "intruding American drone" was shot down as it was in Iranian airspace, has labelled the incident as an "unprovoked attack" as the drone was flying over international waters.

The latest evacuation comes after the US recalled hundreds of non-emergency diplomatic staff from its embassy in last month.

The US contractors in Balad assist the in maintaining its fleet along with providing security, training, and other basic operations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)