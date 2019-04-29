US dismisses resurgence of 6-party talks for N Korea

The US does not prefer the resurgence of the for North Korea's denuclearisation, according to its

This comes after Russian suggested that the talks, which collapsed in 2009, be reinstated to overcome the roadblock in denuclearisation negotiations between the and North Korea, according to

Bolton made the comment during an interview with when asked whether US would accept the Russian President's approval.

"I think it's not just what our preference is...I think Kim Jong-un, at least up until now, has wanted the one-on-one contact with the United States, which is what he has gotten," Bolton said.

In a first, the North Korean leader recently held a meeting with Putin in the Russian city of The meeting was held amidst the prevailing deadlock in negotiations between and

It is largely being perceived as a push from the North Korean side in securing sanctions relief from other major powers after the refused to do so during the second US- meeting held in Hanoi, in February this year.

The consisted of both North and South Korea, the United States, Japan, and

Bolton highlighted that the has kept all stakeholders in the loop regarding their talks with

"That doesn't mean we don't consult, as the just did on Friday very closely with of ..We consult with the Russians, the Chinese, obviously the South Koreans. President Moon Jae-in was here just a few weeks ago," the American said.

Bolton also outlined Trump's interest in holding a third summit with Kim, despite the breakdown of the summit.

"(Trump) feels pretty strongly about it. He said repeatedly he thinks he has a good relationship with Kim Jong-un," he said.

However, he outlined that and "could tighten" up the enforcement of sanctions against the reclusive state.

"Well, I think both and could tighten up their enforcement of the sanctions. I think they've been pretty good about it in recent months, but I think they could always tighten up. That would help keep the pressure on North Korea, which, after all, is what brought them to negotiate with President Trump, to begin with," Bolton said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)