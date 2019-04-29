Suspected California synagogue shooter booked on murder charges

Poway's Synagogue's suspected shooter was booked on charges of murder, according to a statement released by on Sunday (local time).

The 19-year-old suspect, identified as John T. Earnest, was booked on one count of murder in the first degree and three counts of attempted murder in the first degree, as per the statement.

"There is no indication at this point in the investigation that Earnest was part of an organized group. We believe he acted alone and without outside support in carrying out the attack. We are continuing to explore every investigative avenue to bring out all the facts in the case," the statement highlighted.

At least one woman was killed and several others suffered injuries when a man opened fire at the synagogue on the last day of on April 27. has described the shooting as a possible hate crime which occurred on one of the holiest Jewish celebrations of the year.

It was reported that the suspect had published an before he allegedly carried out the gruesome attack. The suspect claimed to be inspired by the Christchurch mosque shootings and the shooting at the Tree of last year in the document.

The had previously revealed that the suspect was also under investigation in connection with an episode of arson at an Escondido mosque last month.

The incident comes exactly six months after the deadly synagogue shooting. Last year on October 27, stormed the synagogue, killing 11 people in what the said was the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in the history of the

