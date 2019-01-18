UnDiscover Australia with Parineeti Chopra

Cricket is a shared passion between and and with India's cricket tour of taking centre stage for the past three months, the spotlight has firmly shone on the land down under.

To continue this momentum and give Indians a glimpse into what lies beyond the cricketing action, Tourism and 'Friend of Australia', have released a video on the latter's handles on the last day of the series.

First of the three to be released, the video chronicles the actress' holiday in and around Parineeti can be seen visiting Sovereign Hill, a town stuck in the 1880s, interacting with Australia's unique wildlife and sipping wine in the and more.

The other videos to follow, cover unexpected and unknown experiences across Queensland's island paradise, and the iconic city of All of Parineeti's holiday experiences are woven together by tunes specially composed for the videos by popular Bollywood music composers Sangeet and

Commenting on the videos said, "I thoroughly enjoyed my time in Australia and the videos reflect every bit of fun I had there. This time around my trip was different, it was a mix of must-visit icons and experiences which you don't really associate Australia with like watching tiny penguins, going on one of the world's steepest railway, flying above a heart-shaped coral and so much more. As I've said before, Australia is a must visit, there is so much to undiscovered down under."

Nishant Kashikar, - & Gulf, Tourism Australia further added, "Advocacy has always played a key role in all our marketing and PR initiatives, and Parineeti has been monumental in generating a positive word of mouth for the destination. Her new videos are in line with our recently launched UnDiscover Australia campaign and showcase the dept of experiences in the land down under and highlight the relatively unknown activities at familiar locations. We are positive that the series of videos will reiterate Australia as a preferred holiday destination amongst high value travellers."

The Tilt Shift Crew, the production house behind the videos, said, "The tilt shift crew's collaboration with Tourism Australia and has been an exhilarating one. The destinations we filmed at, the on ground support and the creative freedom given to us has resulted in a deeply gratifying experience and we hope that it has translated into our as well. We wish to continue this relationship and inspire more and more Indians to travel to Australia."

Arrivals from to Australia grew by 18.4 per cent for the year ended October 2018 with an influx of 348,000 visitors for the year, making India the 8th largest inbound market for Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)