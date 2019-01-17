TERI School of Advanced Studies organizes the 2nd ICBESD 2019

of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS), the pioneer institution of international importance in research, provided a platform to like-minded researchers, experts, academicians, policy-makers and corporate leaders by hosting the "2ndInternational Conference on Business, Economics and (ICBESD-2019)" to discuss issues and challenges facing businesses and economies to meet the goal of through new and innovative solutions, without compromising on growth, profitability, and competitiveness.

The conference was organized in collaboration with the Rooftop Solar Technical Assistance Program supported by The The conference comprised three panel discussions on emerging themes of health finance, circular economy, and and 16 parallel paper presentation sessions with eminent academicians, corporate leaders and policy-makers chairing the sessions on various themes relating to the Goals.

The conference was inaugurated by Mr. Gopal Krishna Gupta, Joint Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Dr. Leena Srivastava, Vice Chancellor, and Chief Patron, ICBESD-2019 delivered the welcome address along with conference Chair, Prof. and Conference Patron, Prof

Introducing the conference to the audience Dr. Leena Srivastava, VC, said, "Industry-Academia partnerships need to go beyond the rhetoric to a mutually beneficial long term engagement to design - particularly on issues of that are making not just businesses vulnerable but entire societies too! Our effort at the of Advanced Studies is to lead that change through an inter-disciplinary perspective. Through this conference, as a first step, the aim is to provide an impetus to researchers across sectors to evaluate and ensure the preparedness of businesses and the economies for achieving the SDGs."

Inaugurating the conference, Gopal Krishna Gupta, Joint Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, said, "There are many opportunities available for researchers and students to join the government to achieve the goal of sustainable development and climate change. Such a goal needs systematic persuasion and collaboration. This conference provides a platform to likeminded collaborators to deliberate on the issue that is of outmost importance today."

Prof. Manipadma Datta, and Professor at informed that an overwhelming 150 papers has been received under various themes in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the He added, "We believe that ICBESD provides a very suitable platform to researchers, academicians, and corporates committed to the cause of sustainable development. We hope that through this annual conference of stakeholders at TERI SAS, knowledge is disseminated about unique, relevant and useful means and methods to make businesses and economies sustainable in the true sense."

The conference was kept in line with the SDGs with key sessions on the following themes:

Circular Economy

Health Finance

Solar Rooftop Systems

Solar Rooftop Policies

Climate Change

Economics of Sustainable Development

Banking and Finance for Sustainability

Corporate Governance, CSR and Ethics

Creating Shared Value

Sustainable Development Goals and India's Preparedness

Infrastructure and Sustainable Development

Marketing and Sustainability

Sustainable Strategies

Sustainable Human Resource Development

Reporting

The conference witnessed the presence of eminent national and international institutes like Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, IIT, NIFM, Jamia Millia Islamia University, Rajiv Gandhi University, Symbiosis Institute of International Business, IGNOU, JNU, AMITY International School, Jamia Millia Islamia and many more.

Overall the conference was a unique platform for faculty, researchers, students, corporate leaders and other stakeholders to deliberate on the emerging horizons and the road ahead to create a systemic change to meet the mammoth challenge of sustainable development.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)