Wrangler announces winners of True Wanderer 7.0

Wrangler's True Wanderer, started in 2012, continues to be an increasingly popular annual event for the people who want to celebrate their love for the open road and the adventure of travelling.

In 2018, thousands applied to be a part of the seventh season and 25 True finalists were selected to go on the trip around to a destination of their choice. They could choose to travel by car, bike, foot or any mode of of their choice whilst completing travel-related challenges set by

The 25 finalists, styled in apparel, took wandering to a whole new level as they showcased the passions that drive their wanderlust. They captured the highlights of their epic road trips and shared it with the True community with interesting and inspiring stories, photographs and videos.

Based on public votes and the scores of an independent elite judging panel, True Season 7.0 announces the winners. The first prize has been won by Rupesh Bhadula from Roorkee, an exotic wildlife expedition to

The second prize has been claimed by Vishwa Sharma also from New Delhi, who has won a trip to the beautiful scenic mountains of The third prize winner is Gayatri Patel from Kolhapur, who gets a chance to spend time in the land of backwaters,

True Wanderer finally comes to a perfect end at Sundeep Gujjar, Founder and Motographer of XBhp India's largest lifestyle motorcycling platform, was present at the event to handover the prizes to winners.

Rohini Haldea, Marketing Head, Wrangler India, says, "Our brand is built around the spirit of freedom and the adventure and Wrangler seeks to be a companion for the open road for travelers and adventurers everywhere. We believe the three winners went on inspiring journeys that showcased their love for travel and adventure. It has been a total pleasure sharing this adventure with them and all the other contestants of True Wanderer 2018.

