Union Revenue Secy AB Pandey chairs 1st National GST conference in Delhi

Union Revenue Secretary Dr. Ajay Bhushan Pandey chaired the first national GST conference on Monday at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.
The Commissioners of State Tax and Zonal Chief Commissioners and Director Generals of Central Tax were present at the conference.
Last week, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a meeting with Chartered Accountants and traders' body to address the concern on the process of filling Goods and Services Tax (GST) forms and make them more user-friendly.
