The on Wednesday condemned Supreme Court's decision to uphold the sentencing of two journalists, expressing "deep concern" about freedom of expression and urging that the two be reunited with their families.

"Burma's decision yesterday to uphold the sentencing of Pulitzer-prize winning journalists and Kyaw Soe Oo, despite serious irregularities in the case against them, sends a profoundly negative signal about freedom of expression and the protection of journalists in Burma," the State Department said in a statement, while addressing the country with its former name.

On Tuesday, the of rejected the appeal of the two journalists, who were sentenced to seven years in jail for breaking the

"The is deeply concerned by recent arrests of reporters, political activists, members, and satirical performers in Burma," the statement said.

"We urge Burma to protect hard-earned freedoms, prevent further backsliding on recent democratic gains, and reunite these journalists with their families," it added.

The imprisonment has triggered international criticisms press freedom advocates and leaders, mounting pressure on

