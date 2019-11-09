US Presdent Trump may attend Russia's Victory Day military parade next May

US President Donald Trump said that he is considering attending Russia's Victory Day military parade in May 2020, although he was unsure of his participation due to its timing.

"I was invited to Russia's military parade. I am thinking about it," Trump told reporters at an event, as quoted by CNN.

Trump, who has yet to visit Russia, said he appreciated his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's invitation, saying it was "a very big deal celebrating the end of the war".

As the event will take place in the middle of the presidential campaign season, Trump said, "It is in the middle of the political season, so I will see if I can do it, but I would love to go if I could."

In June, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin had invited Trump to attend the Victory Day commemorative events in Moscow next May.

The Victory Day Parade is widely seen as a celebration of Russian military power on the anniversary of the victory of allied nations over Nazi Germany in War II. It takes place in early May in Moscow.

Former US Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush attended the Moscow's Red Square parade in 1995 and 2005 respectively, while Barack Obama skipped the 70th anniversary in 2015 due to the Crimea issue.

