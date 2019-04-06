US revokes entry visa of ICC chief over Afghan war crimes probe

The on Thursday revoked the entry visa for the chief of the (ICC), Fatou Bensouda, over a possible investigation into alleged war crimes by US troops in

"It is our understanding that should not have an impact on the Prosecutor's travel to the US to meet her obligations to the UN, including regular briefings before the UN Security Council," quoted the ICC as saying in a statement.

"The Office of the has an independent and impartial mandate under the Rome Statute of the ICC. The and her Office will continue to undertake that statutory duty with utmost commitment and professionalism, without fear or favour," it said.

Last month, US had warned that the US would revoke or deny visas to ICC personnel who led an investigation into the alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by US troops in

Pompeo had said that the restrictions apply to "persons who take or have taken action to request or further such an investigation." He had even threatened to impose economic sanctions "if the ICC does not change its course."

In November 2017, Bensouda had sought authorisation to open an investigation into war crimes in

According to a statement issued then, the ICC "determined that there is a reasonable basis to believe" that the members of the US armed forces and the CIA committed "war crimes." .

However, Pompeo slammed the probe as an example of "politically motivated prosecutions of Americans."

"The first and highest obligation of our government is to protect its citizens and this administration will carry out that duty," Pompeo was quoted as saying.

Last month, Pompeo had further noted that the visa restrictions "may also be used to deter ICC efforts to pursed allied personnel including Israelis without allies' consent."

Palestine has urged the Hague-based judicial body to carry an investigation on for its alleged human rights abuses in the occupied territories.

The is not a part of the ICC which aims at bringing justice to the perpetrators of the worst crimes against humanity.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)