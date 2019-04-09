Utmost caution was taken to prevent civilian casualties during Balakot strike: Rajnath Singh

on Tuesday said that conducted action on the Pakistan-based terror training camp in on February 26 with utmost caution and responsibility to ensure only terrorists were impacted and no civilian was harmed.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, underlined the fact that had no intention to cause civilian casualties or get into direct confrontation with Pakistani forces while carrying out air strikes on

" only attacked terrorist camps. We made sure that there should be no attack on Pakistan's sovereignty and integrity. We did not kill any innocent human in our strikes. We only attacked terrorist training centres," the said.

The Home Minister's remarks come amid heightened tension between and following February 14 Pulwama terrorist attack by Pakistan-backed terrorist on a security convoy in which 44 CRPF personnel were killed.

The two countries were close to having dangerous confrontation following airstrikes of February 26, when the aircraft crossed the Line of Control to attack the JeM base camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of

On being asked, how correct it is to demand proof from armed forces about the air strikes, said: "Why should one ask for proof from IAF, who bombed the terrorist centre only. Should they count the bodies and give proof? As a of the country I am saying that the operation in Balakot took place on the basis of credible intelligence input."

When asked that the international community is still not accepting India's stand that used to attack Indian Air Force, Rajnath Singh said: "No international community has denied it. itself has contradicted it. They have denied any reports (published in Foreign Policy magazine) and said no research was done and no US general has made these comment."

"In addition to that have presented all the proof yesterday that has downed during a retaliatory firing," he added.

The Home Minister also made it clear that was ready to hold talks with Pakistan provided "commits" itself to take strong steps to stop terrorism emanating from its soil.

"Whosoever will come from Pakistan, we are ready to talk. But Pakistan has to decide that terrorism and talks cannot proceed together. Pakistan has to commit that it will stop terrorism, and that they will not allow anyone to use their soil to train terrorists," Rajanth Singh said.

