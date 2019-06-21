Uttarakhand: Yoga performed outside the Kedarnath temple

People performed outside the temple on the occasion of International day, here on Friday.

Several civilians performed in in the cold weather on yoga day with breathtaking ice caped hills surrounding them.

Yoga is known to strengthen the body and the mind both internally and externally.

The concept of yoga day was formally introduced by in during his first tenure.

This is when he also addressed the United Nations General Assembly, where he expressed his interest to make June 21 as the international yoga day.

Modi to took part in yoga today at Ranchi on Prabhat Tara ground, where he led close to 30, 000 people in the morning session to mark the fifth international yoga day. Where he addressed the crowd and said, "In today's changing times, our focus must be on wellness as well as protection from illness. That is the power we get with yoga that is the feeling of yoga and ancient Philosophy."

Modi also founded the ministry of AYUSH which deals with natural methods of treatment including Yoga, Naturopathy, Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha.

