Vincent Kompany confirms exit from Manchester City

Belgian defender on Sunday confirmed his departure from English football club City after 11 seasons.

"The time has come for me to go now. As overwhelming as it is, I feel nothing but gratefulness. I am grateful to all those who supported me on a special journey, at a very special club. I remember the first day, as clear as I see the last. I remember the boundless kindness I received from the people of Manchester," Kompany wrote in an open letter to his supporters on

"I will never forget how all Man City supporters remained loyal to me in good times and especially bad times. Against the odds, you have always backed me and inspired me to never give up. A special word also to Pep and the backroom staff: you've been superb. You've followed me through so much hardship. You made me come back stronger every time. Thank you so much," he added.

Kompany played 360 matches for City, and has scored 20 goals for the club.

The 33-year-old defender had been rumoured to be ending his stay at City this year.

"There have been many important contributors to Manchester City's renaissance, but arguably none are more important than He defines the essence of the club. For a decade he has been the lifeblood, the soul, and beating heart of a supremely talented squad," chairman said in an official statement.

was able to achieve the clean sweep of domestic trophies as they won the Premier League, FA Cup, and the EFL Cup this season.

City defeated Watford 6-0 in the on Saturday to win the title.

However, the only disappointing result for the club was against Tottenham Hotspurs in quarter-finals. The team was knocked out of the tournament after suffering loss against Tottenham.

