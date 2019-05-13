JUST IN
Virat Kohli named as International Cricket of the year

ANI  |  Cricket 

Amid all the World Cup hype, India skipper Virat Kohli has bagged the International Cricketer of the year award while Smriti Mandhana was honoured with the International women cricketer of the year award during the CEAT International Cricket Awards 2019.

Kohli has accumulated 10843 runs in the one-day international (ODI) cricket and scored 6613 runs in the longest format. Whereas, Mandhana has 1951 runs under her belt in ODI cricket and 1298 runs in the shortest format.

Moreover, Mohinder Amarnath, the former India all-rounder, was conferred with the Life Time Achievement award during the event.

Kohli will be leading the India team in the World Cup for the first time but will have the experience of the World Cup winning captain MS Dhoni behind the stumps.

India will face South Africa in their first this year's first World Cup clash on June 5.

Mon, May 13 2019. 23:47 IST

