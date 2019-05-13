Bengaluru FC sign two Indian Arrows' players

champions Bengaluru FC, have signed Indian Arrows' and Gill signed a one-year deal while Wangjam signed a two-year deal.

Gill stated that he cannot wait to join the club and improve himself.

"I've only heard good things about Bengaluru FC and I can't wait to begin pre-season with this team. To be in the company and share the pitch with players like and is something I am looking forward to because I stand to learn a lot and improve myself," Bengaluru FC official website quoted Gill, as saying.

Whereas, Wangjam is looking forward to making the most out of this opportunity.

"Everyone knows that Bengaluru FC has been a successful team for a number of years and for me to have the opportunity to be a part of that journey makes me very happy. Almost every I have come across has expressed their desire to join this club and I am really excited to get this chance, and I look forward to making the most of it," Wangjam said.

Carles Cuadrat, whose stay was also extended till 2021 by the club, said he is happy to add two young talented players to the squad.

"We are happy to add two young talented players to the squad. Last season we showed that at Bengaluru FC, we have room for youngsters and we are willing to give them the experience of playing with the first team. I am sure that these two boys stand to improve a lot and will become an important part of our club as we look to defend the title," said Cuadrat.

