VP Naidu offers prayers at Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu along with his family members offered prayers at Lord Balaji temple here on Tuesday morning.
TTD priests accorded a traditional welcome to the Vice President and his family members on their arrival at the main entrance of the holy shrine.
After being led into the sanctum sanctorum, Naidu will attend special cultural and literary programs. He will also have lunch with the general devotees of Lord Balaji.
As per the schedule, he will return to the national capital tomorrow (June 5) morning.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
