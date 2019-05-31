Warner's fitness a concern ahead of Australia's opening WC match

Australian opening batsman David Warner's participation in the team's opening match hangs in the balance as the suffered from a sore glute in Australia's warm-up match against England on May 25.

The left-handed batsman needs to be cleared by the medical staff to take part in the team's opening match against on Saturday.

Australia's said that the fitness test of Warner would be conducted on Friday as they don't want to make a decision on the match day.

"We'll have a pretty good idea today. But what I have expressed to him is it's really important to be fair to the other players, we don't want to be getting to Saturday morning and making a call, when a couple of other guys are wondering if they are going to play or not going to play," com.au quoted Langer as saying on Friday.

"The earlier we can make the decision, the better. Hopefully, we can make it tonight where he says 'yep, I'm ready to go', or 'I'm not sure' if he pulls up sore in the morning," he added.

Warner would come out to bat as an opener if he is able to prove his fitness. If he is not fit enough to take part in the match, one of or will open the batting alongside

Langer said that Warner is, however, 'desperate to play' in the match, but the team does not want to rush him.

"He's obviously desperate to play. Like all 15 players would, he is jumping out of his skin, his is up and he's laughing a lot, which is a really good sign," Langer said.

"But we've just got to make sure he can move, particularly in the field. Batting seems okay, running in a straight line seems okay, but going side to side - we've just got to make sure we don't aggravate it," he added.

won both their warm-up matches against England and ahead of

Australia's squad: (c), Jason Behrendorff, (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner,

takes on in their opening match on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)