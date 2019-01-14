WB govt to bring unorganised workers under social security scheme

The government is undertaking steps to bring unorganised workers under the umbrella of Social Security Schemes, a statement said on Monday.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government has allocated Rs. 113 crore for the scheme in seven years. It had merged five schemes into one in April 2017 and named the scheme as Samajik Suraksha Yojana.

"Under the scheme, unorganised workers are getting financial assistance of Rs 20,000 per annum for any ailment. The amount extends up to Rs 60,000 per annum in case of hospitalisation. There is also entitlement for the provident fund after a worker attains the age of 60," the statement read.

According to the Minister, more than 1 crore people have been brought under the SSY. Enrollment camps for the scheme will also be set up at the fair which is taking place in various districts of the state across the month of January.

The government also released a sum of Rs. 1600 crore in order to provide minimum support price (MSP) to the maximum number of farmers.

According to the target, the government had to procure 50 Lakh tonnes of paddy till September but the government has expressed a desire to buy the maximum amount of paddy by February and hence, a sum of Rs. 1,600 crore was released.

The government said account payee cheques will be issued to farmers on the spot when they visit a procurement centre to sell their produce.

