We have ambitious target to win 75 Assembly seats in Haryana, says Chief Minister Khattar

Chief Minister on Sunday said that his party -- BJP -- has set an ambitious target of winning 75 seats out of a total of 90 in the coming Assembly seats in the state later this year.

"We have set a target of winning 75 seats in the coming assembly elections in We are continuously winning polls in the state. So, we are confident to achieve the goal of winning 75 seats this time," said Khattar, while talking to

"The opposition parties are depressed after the losses they suffered in the recently concluded They have given nothing but misgovernance to the public when they were in power. The public will definitely see that and vote for us," he said.

Asked if he would invite for campaigning during the Assembly polls, Khattar said: "We will certainly be requesting our Modi to campaign for the party during the polls."

" has about 20,000 polling booths. Our workers will be active at those booths. In the assembly elections, we will make election in-charges and district in-charges," he said.

Earlier, had called a meeting of Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand Core Groups.

BJP put up a stellar show in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in Haryana by winning 10 out of 10 seats. In the 90-member assembly, the BJP currently has 47 MLAs.

