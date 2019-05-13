JUST IN
Werner Herzog to receive lifetime achievement honour from European Film Academy

ANI  |  Hollywood 

Acclaimed German film director Werner Herzog is all set to receive a lifetime achievement honour by the European Film Academy.

The 76-year-old director, who has previously helmed films like 'Aguirre, Wrath of God,' 'Fitzcarraldo' and 'Grizzly Man' will receive the lifetime honour at the 32nd European Film Awards, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The award ceremony would be held on December 7 in Berlin.

Herzog has written, directed and bankrolled more than 70 feature and documentary films. He has collected a number of awards, including a Berlinale Silver Bear for his 1968 debut 'Signs of Life,' the best director honour in Cannes for 'Fitzcarraldo' and an Oscar nomination for the 2007 documentary 'Encounters at the End of the World'.

Surprisingly, the filmmaker has never won a European Film Award and has only been nominated once in 1999 for 'My Best Fiend,' a documentary based on long-time collaborator and German actor Klaus Kinski.

Herzog recently released two documentaries, 'Meeting Gorbachev', on the former Soviet leader, and 'Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin'. His latest outing titled 'Family Romance, LLC' will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 20:48 IST

