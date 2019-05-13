Werner Herzog to receive lifetime achievement honour from European Film Academy

Acclaimed German film Herzog is all set to receive a lifetime achievement honour by the

The 76-year-old director, who has previously helmed like 'Aguirre, Wrath of God,' 'Fitzcarraldo' and 'Grizzly Man' will receive the lifetime honour at the 32nd European Film Awards, reported The

The award ceremony would be held on December 7 in

Herzog has written, directed and bankrolled more than 70 feature and documentary He has collected a number of awards, including a Berlinale for his 1968 debut 'Signs of Life,' the best honour in for 'Fitzcarraldo' and an nomination for the 2007 documentary 'Encounters at the End of the World'.

Surprisingly, the filmmaker has never won a and has only been nominated once in 1999 for 'My Best Fiend,' a documentary based on long-time collaborator and German

Herzog recently released two documentaries, 'Meeting Gorbachev', on the former Soviet leader, and 'Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin'. His latest outing titled 'Family Romance, LLC' will premiere at the Film Festival on Saturday.

