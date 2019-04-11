Wikileaks co-founder Julius Assange arrested

Julius Assange, of was arrested from the in on Thursday morning bringing to a dramatic end his seven-year stint here.

officers made the arrest after withdrew Assange's asylum and invited authorities into the embassy, citing the Australian's bad behavior, according to

on April 5 had indicated that its founder Assange is likely to be expelled from the in London, where he has taken asylum since 2012, in the wake of INA papers leak.

The INA papers are the cache of documents published in February 2019, allegedly uncovering the operations of INA Investment Corp., an offshore tax haven created by the brother of Ecuadorian

Assange has been arrested for failing to surrender to the court over a warrant issued by in 2012, reported quoting the Police.

Ecuadorian in a video statement said his country withdrew Assange's asylum due to his "discourteous and aggressive behaviour," "the hostile and threatening declarations of his allied organisation against Ecuador" and "the transgression of international treaties."

Video footage showed a bearded Assange being taken down the steps of the red brick embassy in the wealthy area of in central by several plainclothes police officers and put into a gray police truck that was waiting to take him away.

had announced that Ecuador's is being investigated for corruption charges after the leaks of the papers.

The leak of papers sparked a congressional investigation into the matter. However, the President cannot be summoned for a criminal probe while he remains president. He is currently being investigated and risks impeachment.

The whistleblower has repeatedly suggested he might be apprehended outside the embassy and extradited to the

Over the past months, the Ecuadorian authorities have been putting various restrictions on the conditions of Assange's stay in the embassy, which the whistleblower's defense called the violation of human rights.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)