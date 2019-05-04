With Rahul Gandhi's Midas Touch, no deal is too much: Amit Shah

on Saturday slammed on after a news report alleged that the Gandhi scion's former business partner got defence offset contracts during the UPA regime.

"With Rahul Gandhi's Midas Touch, no deal is too much! When he has a say, his business partners make hay. Doesn't matter if suffers on the way! #StealLikeRaga," tweeted Shah.

According to the report, McKnight was the 35 per cent owner of Backops UK, in which Gandhi owned a 65 per cent equity between 2003 and 2009 before the firm was wound up.

McKnight was later that acquired offset contracts from French against Scorpene submarines in 2011, the report stated.

This news came to light just days after issued a notice to the over his citizenship after receiving a complaint from Rajya Sabha

"Ministry has received a representation from Dr in which it has been brought out that a Company named Backops Limited was registered in the in the year 2003 and that you were one of the Directors and of the said Company," the notice read.

The company in question was A firm called was opened in with and Rahul as directors in 2002. In 2003, a firm called Backops Limited was incorporated in the UK by and one Gandhi had a 65 per cent stake while McKnight had 35 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)